2/8/2018 - Taboo, Will.I.Am and Apl. De. Ap of the Black Eyed Peas attending The Black Panther European Premiere at The Eventim Apollo Hammersmith London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

It’s not a good week for Fergie! In a recent interview Will.I.Am calls out Fergie for leaving the Black Eyed Peas. He says he doesn’t know why she won’t come back. Yikes!

Will they have a new female join the group?