By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under:Celebrity, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Report
2/8/2018 - Taboo, Will.I.Am and Apl. De. Ap of the Black Eyed Peas attending The Black Panther European Premiere at The Eventim Apollo Hammersmith London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

It’s not a good week for Fergie! In a recent interview Will.I.Am calls out Fergie for leaving the Black Eyed Peas. He says he doesn’t know why she won’t come back. Yikes!

Will they have a new female join the group?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live