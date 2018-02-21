2/8/2018 - Taboo, Will.I.Am and Apl. De. Ap of the Black Eyed Peas attending The Black Panther European Premiere at The Eventim Apollo Hammersmith London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
It’s not a good week for Fergie! In a recent interview Will.I.Am calls out Fergie for leaving the Black Eyed Peas. He says he doesn’t know why she won’t come back. Yikes!
Will they have a new female join the group?
