Join B96 at XFINITY Store Ultimate Ticket Give-Away Events for your chance to win a B96 Season Pass for two to access 2018’s HOTTEST concerts! ALL from XFINITY!

The B96 XFINTY Ultimate Ticket includes two tickets to Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Shania Twain, Kygo, Taylor Swift, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, B96 Summer Bash, Kesha/Macklemore, Shakira, Maroon 5, Kendrick Lamar, Fall Out Boy, and the B96 Jingle Bash!!

Here’s How You Can Win:

1. Join B96 at XFINITY Ultimate Ticket Give-Away Events listed below and enter to win. Four winners will be selected at each event and will receive great prizes from XFINITY and be qualified for the Grand Prize XFINITY Ultimate Concert pass for two.

2. Winners will be randomly drawn approximately every half hour during the event and must be present to win the qualifying prizes.

3. AT THE END of each XFINITY in-store event, we will also be randomly drawing one lucky winner to win a pair of concert tickets to kick off a great summer concert season in Chicago!

XFINITY Mobile is now available with the best 4G LTE + 18M WiFi hotspots. It’s a new kind of network designed to save you money.

XFINITY Ultimate Ticket Giveaway Stops Near You:

February 24th 1pm-3pm

XFINITY Vernon Hills

701 N. Milwaukee Ave. Ste 288

Vernon Hills, IL 60061

March 3rd 1pm-3pm

XFINITY Lakeview

3128 N Ashland Avenue

Chicago, IL 60657

March 10th 1pm-3pm

XFINITY Arlington Heights

324 East Rand Road

Suite 324

Arlington Heights, IL 60004

March 11th 1pm-3pm

XFINITY Hyde Park

1322 East 53rd Street

Chicago, IL 60615

March 14th 5pm-7pm

XFINITY West Loop

30 S. Halsted St.

30 S. Halsted St.

Chicago, IL. 60661

