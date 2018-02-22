Filed Under:children, crisis, donations. neglect, education, help, safety, siblings, The Night's Shield Children's Shelter

The mission of The Night’s Shield Children’s Shelter is to provide a safe haven to Illinois children in crisis.

They especially want to help sibling groups, that have been removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect and/or abandonment and to provide encouragement for their growth and development.

The Night’s Shield relies heavily on donations to provide basic needs, education and activities for the child victims that pass through their doors.

For more information please visit http://www.thenightsshield.org. B96 Cares!

