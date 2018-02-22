Bangalore, INDIA: TO GO WITH 'INDIA-LIFESTYLE-BEVERAGES' In this picture taken 30 May 2007, bar waiters prepare a cocktail based on the Russian premium Vodka Eristoff during its launch by Bacardi Martini India Limited in Bangalore. At the Polo Club bar in Bangalore's swank Oberoi Hotel, the most popular drink these days is not a whisky highball, once the automatic choice of well-heeled Indians tipplers. For the young and rich, it's a toss-up between a margarita with tequila, Cointreau, lemon juice, sugar syrup and fresh fruit and a caprioshka with vodka, mint and lemon, white and brown sugar, served over crushed ice. Drinks based on premium vodka, white rum and tequila make up half the hotel's consumption of liquor, indicating a shift in preference to more expensive and mainly imported "white spirits" as the economy booms. AFP PHOTO/Dibyangshu SARKAR (Photo credit should read DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images)

In the fine state of Indiana, Sunday alcohol sales have been banned since the prohibition. According to Google, that’s a long time. It also means you have to do more advance planning on football Sunday.

That could all be a thing of the past. The state Senate voted 38-10 on Thursday to move to the final legislative approval. The governor said he will sign it quickly which means Sunday alcohol sales could start as early as March 4th. Hoosiers, rejoice!

