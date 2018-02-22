By Showbiz Shelly
Celebrity, Entertainment, Gossip, love, news, Report
Singer Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher attend the TIME 100 Gala, TIME's 100 most influential people in the world, at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, NY, on April 29, 2014.(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

 

Fans have been questioning Carrie Underwood’s relationship after her husband, Mike Fisher posted a bible verse! They later reassured fans their relationship is great and the verse was regarding his hockey career.

Will Fisher retire?

