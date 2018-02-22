2/13/2018 - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a reception for young people at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, during their visit to Scotland. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get an anthrax scare with a racist note. Luckily, the powder substance wasn’t anything too dangerous and their team was able to clear it out for investigation before it reached the couple.