Remember the “This is your brain. This is drugs. This is your brain on drugs. Any questions?” PSA from back in the day?

Well,if you are a parent, do you know what to say if your child actually comes to you with questions about drugs and alcohol?

“Prescription drugs aren’t as bad as street drugs, right?”

“Weed’s legal, isn’t it?”

“Dad, did you ever try drugs?”

They’re going to ask. Be ready. Go to drugfree.org. B96 Cares!