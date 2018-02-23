5/2/2017 - Kylie Jenner attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2017, in New York, USA. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday 1st May, 2017. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Gala. Photo credit should read: Aurore Marechal/PA Wire (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Snapchat has lost over $1 billion in shares since their new update! Snapchat is blaming part of this decline on ONE celeb…Kylie Jenner!