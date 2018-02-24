2/8/2018 - The cast and crew of Black Panther attending The Black Panther European Premiere at The Eventim Apollo Hammersmith London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

The lovely village of Wauconda is having an interesting problem. Since “Black Panther” came out, the mayor’s office is getting a lot of prank calls.

“Someone called and asked how we pronounced the village name and when I told him, he began yelling, ‘Wakanda forever!’ which I am guessing is from the film,” Alise Homola, executive assistant to Wauconda’s mayor, told The Hollywood Reporter.

If you haven’t seen the movie, Wauconda sounds just like the fictional country in the movie, Wakanda.

