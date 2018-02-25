Photo: Markus Pritzi

Dua Lipa is a bonafide world wide pop star! This week she won 2 Brit Awards! She is holding steady in the #1 spot on the B96 Top 20 Countdown for 4 weeks in a row now.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Younge Dumb & Broke, Khalid

19. Lights Down Low – Max, Gnash

18. God’s Plan – Drake

17. Say Something – Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton

16. Wait – Maroon 5

15. Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

14. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line

13. How Long – Charlie Puth

12. Wolves – Selena Gomez, Marshmello

11. Bad At Love – Halsey

10. Havana – Camila Vabello

9. Finesse – Bruno Mars, Cardi B

8. Pray For Me – The Weekend, Kendrick Lamar

7. Let You Down – NF

6. The Middle – Zedd, Marin Morris

5. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line

4. Good Ole Days – Macklemore, Kesha

3. Him And I – G-Eazy, Halsey

2. Perfect – Ed Sheeran