Dua Lipa is a bonafide world wide pop star! This week she won 2 Brit Awards! She is holding steady in the #1 spot on the B96 Top 20 Countdown for 4 weeks in a row now.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Younge Dumb & Broke, Khalid
19. Lights Down Low – Max, Gnash
18. God’s Plan – Drake
17. Say Something – Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton
16. Wait – Maroon 5
15. Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello
14. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line
13. How Long – Charlie Puth
12. Wolves – Selena Gomez, Marshmello
11. Bad At Love – Halsey
10. Havana – Camila Vabello
9. Finesse – Bruno Mars, Cardi B
8. Pray For Me – The Weekend, Kendrick Lamar
7. Let You Down – NF
6. The Middle – Zedd, Marin Morris
5. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line
4. Good Ole Days – Macklemore, Kesha
3. Him And I – G-Eazy, Halsey
2. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
- New Rules – Dua Lipa