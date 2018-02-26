Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Kanye West is a fast rapper and a fast talker. Now, fans will get to see how fast Yeezy can answer questions about other people’s habits and preferences when he faces the big board on Family Feud.

Related: Kanye West is Off Instagram — Again

The West and Kardashian families were recently tapped for a bonanza episode of Celebrity Family Feud. Celebutante Kim Kardashian leaked the news on her Snapchat, posting snippets of West and the Kardashian/Jenner crew on the game show set.

“I’ve waited my whole life for this moment,” enthuses Kanye in one clip.

Judging from the shots, it looks like Team West will include Kim (his wife), who was excluded from a Kardashian team huddle, reports The Fader. The Kardashian team appears to include Kris, Khloé, Kendall and their grandmother M.J.

The air date for the episode has not yet been announced.