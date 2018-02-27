By Showbiz Shelly
2/18/2018 - Jennifer Lawrence attending the EE British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Jennifer Lawrence had an interview with Vanity Fair magazine for her new movie, Red Sparrow when her dog had an accident on the floor. The Vanity Fair writer said JLaw was the first celeb in 20 years they’ve seen pick-up after their pet!

 

