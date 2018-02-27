By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under:Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainmetn Report, Gossip, news, Report
(180119) -- MELBOURNE, Jan. 19, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Actor Will Smith gestures while watching the match between Nick Kyrgios of Australia and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at Australian Open 2018 in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Hongye) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Will Smith is handing over the throne! Fresh Prince is getting a reboot, but this time it’ll be the Fresh Princess of Bel-Air.

Who would be the perfect princess?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live