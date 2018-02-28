By Gabe
Filed Under:Chicago, congress, interview, local, Politics, sol flores, women in politics

With Luis Gutierrez stepping aside, the Congressional seat left open in the 4th district is wide open. Sol Flores is one of the 3 remaining candidates looking to fill the seat. Listen to this in depth interview with Gabe Ramirez and find out why Executive Director of La Casa Norte, Sol Flores is backed by her friends, family, and community.

 

To learn more about Sol Flores, please visit www.standwithsol.org

sol Gabe Ramirez Chats With Congressional Candidate Sol Flores

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live