With Luis Gutierrez stepping aside, the Congressional seat left open in the 4th district is wide open. Sol Flores is one of the 3 remaining candidates looking to fill the seat. Listen to this in depth interview with Gabe Ramirez and find out why Executive Director of La Casa Norte, Sol Flores is backed by her friends, family, and community.

To learn more about Sol Flores, please visit www.standwithsol.org