SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: Running back Matt Forte #22 of the Chicago Bears carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 14, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)(Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Matt Forte, former Bears running back, retired from the NFL on Wednesday.
Matt played in Chicago from 2008-2015 before jumping over to the Jets. His time in Chicago was historically (and quietly) great.
Congrats on a great career, Matt!
