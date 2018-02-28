SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: Running back Matt Forte #22 of the Chicago Bears carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 14, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)(Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Matt Forte, former Bears running back, retired from the NFL on Wednesday.

Matt played in Chicago from 2008-2015 before jumping over to the Jets. His time in Chicago was historically (and quietly) great.

#Bears started playing football in 1920. Some of the best running backs in NFL history have called Chicago home, including Grange, Nagurski and Sayers. Walter Payton is the only Bear with more rushing yards than Matt Forte. — Zach Zaidman (@ZachZaidman) February 28, 2018

No player gained more scrimmage yards in the last 10 seasons than @MattForte22@ChicagoBears@nyjets pic.twitter.com/pm63WkQJ3a — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 28, 2018

Congrats on a great career, Matt!