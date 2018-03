Homelessness is not just a human problem.

U.S. animal shelters must put to death more than 6 million dogs and cats every year because of simple math:

There are too many animals and not enough worthy adoptive homes.

You can help prevent this—it’s as easy as Animal Birth Control!

PETA reminds you to never breed or buy.

Always adopt.

Always spay and neuter. B96 Cares!