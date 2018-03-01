Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Rae Sremmurd’s highly anticipated SremmLife 3 has taken shape as a triple album. Sr3mm will feature both brothers, Swaecation is a Swae Lee joint and Jxmtroduction is Slim Jxmmi’s solo project. The rappers debuted a track from each section of SremmLife 3 including the group effort “Powerglide” which illustrates both artists at the top of their game.

The track samples Three 6 Mafia’s classic “Side To Side” and recalls the energetic, melodic charm of “Black Beatles.”

“Diamonds unthawed/ Coming in froze (froze)/ Got too many girls to let one of them go (oh)/ When I make a purchase, I can’t wait to showboat (oh) /If she bad I put a pinky ring on snow globe,” Swae raps.

In addition to “Powerglide,” Swae released his own track “Hurt To Look” and Jxmmi debuted “Brxnks Truck.”

