Skip to main content
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
On Air
DreX & Nina
Nikki
Eric Tyler
Corey B
Schedule
News
Latest News
Music
Listen Live
On Demand
Contests
On-Air Contests
Online Contests
On-Site Contests
All Contests
Contest Rules
Events
Podcasts
Photos
Videos
More
Wild About The Wolves
Lollapalooza
Download our App
Contact us
Advertise With Us
JOIN THE CLUB
Search our Website
JOIN THE CLUB
Breaking News
ImageSPACE
EXCLUSIVE: Brendon Urie Talks Pre-Show Rituals Ahead of Upcoming Panic! At the Disco Tour
Dave Grohl actually inspired one of their rituals!
Win #SummerBash Tix & Qualilfy to Meet Bazzi
You have to listen during Two Ticket Tuesday to win!
Meghan Trainor Talks New Music & #SummerBash
Did you know her whole family works for her?
Show Your PEPSI SPIRIT For A Chance To Win Front Row Tickets + Meet & Greet
Are you the biggest Pepsi fan?? Show us for a chance to win Front Row Tickets and an Artist Meet and Greet to the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash.
Liam Payne Added to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash
Get the full #SummerBash lineup NOW and buy your tickets!
Credit: Lizzy Buczak
14 Most Instagram-Worthy Places in Chicago
Get your Instagram on!
Homepage
On Air Now
B96 Street Mix
12:00 am
to
4:00 am
View Full Schedule
Daily Schedule
B96 Street Mix
12:00 am
to
4:00 am
Upcoming Events
09
Jun
B96 & Pepsi at Walt's Foods in Crete - Win Summer Bash Tickets!
Walt's Foods
09
Jun
Metro PCS Summer Bash Giveaways
DF Wireless
09
Jun
Metro PCS Summer Giveaways
Metro Link
10
Jun
B96 & Pepsi at Fairplay Foods in Chicago - Win Summer Bash Tickets!
Fairplay Foods
10
Jun
Metro PCS Summer Giveaways
Blu
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
BSB Finally Tell Us What "I Want It That Way" Means
The Best Of B96
Does Your SigFig Add Your Friends On Social Media?
The Best Of B96
Have You Made A Marriage Pact?
The Best Of B96
Is It Worse When Your Ex Moves On With Someone Uglier Or Prettier?
The Best Of B96
Do You Wait Or Date?
The Best Of B96
Meghan Trainor Tells Us How Excited She Is For #SummerBash
The Best Of B96
View More Episodes
Lauren Jauregui Performs Three New Songs & Fans Can't Handle It!
EXCLUSIVE: 5 Things You Didn't Know About American Authors
Tony Awards 2018: Everything You Need to Know!
Hilary Duff Announces Pregnancy With Second Child
LOOK: 'Queen' Nicki Minaj Reveals New Album Artwork
WATCH: Chaos Ensues During Hayley Kiyoko and Kehlani’s “What I Need” Video Production
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Son Ordered a Dog Online: Watch Now
Win Tix to #SummerBash and Meet Halsey!
DreX Reveals His New Summer Look!
Here's How You Can Grab A FREE Slice Of Pizza
Culinary Rock Star Anthony Bourdain Dead At 61
Celebrate World Meat-Free Week
Frank And Oak Launches an Eco-Fabulous Minimal Line
BSB Finally Tell Us What "I Want It That Way" Means
Frozen Rose' for the Summer? How Fast Can We Get To Taco Bell?
Post Malone's New Face Tattoos
The B96 9 Most Wanted : Taylor Swift Delicately Approaches the Top!
The B96 Top 8 at 8 : Selenators Make It Happen!
WATCH: 9-year-old Rapper Covers Kendrick Lamar on Ellen
WATCH: Is Selena Gomez Shading Her Exes in New "Back To You" Music Video?
Load more