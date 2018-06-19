2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Black Panther,' 'Stranger Things' Win Big
By: Tony V
The box office busting movie Black Panther and the thrilling TV show Stranger Things cleaned up at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, as expected.
The $1.346 billion grossing movie won the award of the night, Best Movie, and its star Chadwick Boseman even took home two individual awards, one for Best Hero and the other for Best Performance in a Movie. Co-star Michael B. Jordan also picked up the award for Best Villain.
Other winners last night include It for Best Onscreen Team, Netflix's Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown scored Best Performance in a Show, and Wonder Woman Gal Gadot took home Best Fight Scene.
Tiffany Haddish, who is also the first black woman to host the awards show, won Best Comedic Performance for Girls' Trip. Tiffany started off the awards show with a bit where she challenged T'Challa for the right to host. Check it out:
2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards winners:
- Best Movie Winner: Black Panther
- Best Show Winner: Stranger Things
- Best Performance in a Movie: Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther
- Best Performance in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things
- Best Hero: Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa in Black Panther
- Best Villain: Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther
- Best Kiss: The characters Simon and Bram in Love, Simon.
- Most Frightened Performance: Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in Stranger Things
- Best On-Screen Team: The kids from It . . . Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), and Chosen Jacobs (Mike)
- Best Comedic Performance: Tiffany Haddish in Girls' Trip
- Scene Stealer: Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale
- Best Fight: Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, fighting against German Soldiers
- Best Music Documentary: Gaga: Five Foot Two
- Best Reality Series/Franchise: The Kardashians
- Best Musical Moment: Mike and Eleven dancing to "Every Breath You Take" in Stranger Things
- Trailblazer Award: Lena Waithe, the creator of the Showtime series The Chi
- Generation Award: Chris Pratt
One of our favorite moments from the show was when Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman honored James Shaw, Jr. Shaw become an instant hero back in April when he thwarted a shooting inside a Waffle House in Tennessee. Check out that video below: