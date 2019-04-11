2019 B96 Pepsi Summer Bash

The B96 Pepsi Summer Bash is coming back to the Allstate Arena on Saturday, June 22nd.



This year's Summer Bash will present 'THE WORLD'S BIGGEST NEW ARTISTS' all on one stage!

5 Seconds of Summer, Why Don't We, Bazzi, CNCO, Ava Max, Ally Brooke, Bryce Vine, Loud Luxury, and The Drax Project will all take the stage!

It's your chance to see tomorrow's pop superstars, TODAY!

Get your tickets this Saturday, April 13th starting at 10am at Ticketmaster.com!

Tickets start at only $45!