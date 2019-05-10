5 Clues that Prove Miley Cyrus is Bringing Hannah Montana Back

Is Miley Cyrus bringing back Miley Cyrus?

That seems to be the question on everyone's mind these days as she teases new music.

With the massive success of the Jonas Brothers reunion, it would only make sense that Miley's feeling a little nostalgic ahead of her upcoming new album.

Miley has even dropped some subtle clues alluding to the fact that maybe her Disney Channel alter-ego is coming out to play.

Let's break it down!

Imagine if Hannah Montana went on tour with the Jonas Brothers. A girl can dream, right?

1. She Is Coming

Miley's teasing her new era of music with the slogan "She is Coming." Is "She" the name of her single? And who is "She"? Could 'she' be referring to Hannah Montana?

2. But Really, She's Coming

Fans asked Miley if "Hannah Montana" was coming and all she responded with "she's coming" before running off into her car. Does this confirm at least ONE Hannah song? Or is she trolling fans in the most epic way?

3. The Met Gala Look Was Oddly Familiar

If you thought you'd seen Miley Cyrus' Met Gala look before, it's because you have. She wore a very similar outfit right down to the straight hair and bangs on the Disney Channel show. Shoutout to whoever put this graphic together because we can't unsee it now. This isn't Miley at the Met Gala, this is HANNAH at the Met Gala!

Credit: Instagram Memezar

4. Her Hair

Miley even acknowledged that her new 'do -- long straight hair and bangs -- is reminiscent of her Hannah Montana wig.

5. Miley Has Embraced Her Hannah Days

After her Hannah hair makeover, Miley hit the streets singing Hannah's theme-song "Best of Both Worlds" and made sure everyone knew SHE was the Hannah Montana Migos rapped about in their song.