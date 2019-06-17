5 Reasons to Get Hype for the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash 2019

The B96 Pepsi #SummerBash is this weekend and if you haven't decided if you should go, we're here to convince you!

Here are 5 reasons why the show is going to be a blast!

5. Kickoff to Summer

The most obvious reason is that the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash is always an incredible kick-off to summer! School is over for the next few months and there is no better way to welcome the much-needed warm weather than by dancing it out with some of your favorite artists. Grab your besties for a night of mindless fun with 5SOS, Why Don't We, CNCO, Bazzi, Ava Max, Ally Brooke, Bryce Vine, Loud Luxury, and Drax Project.

4. It's the Era of Boybands

We've never had a lineup with so many boybands! And we're not complaining. 5SOS, Why Don't We, CNCO, and Drax Project are going to be spicing things up on June 22!

3. CNCO is Bringing the Latin Vibe

CNCO is HOT right now and you're getting in on the early stages of their world domination. They have 6.5 billion total music video views on Vevo and 12 gold and platinum certifications in the US, their influence can be felt globally. Not to mention, they've just been named the first Vevo Lift artist of 2019.

2. Why Don't We is Returning for the Third Bash in a Row

We love Why Don't We. It's obvious considering we've brought them back for three consecutive shows in a row, including the 2018 B96 Pepsi Summer Bash and Jingle Bash! The guys always show up eager to perform and turn up with a performance that's beyond entertaining.

1. So. Many. New Singles.

All of the artists on the bill are "newer" to the scene, but that doesn't mean we aren't obsessed with their songs and listening to them 24/7! Ava Max will perform "Sweet But Psycho," Aly Brooke will bring the heat with her single "Low Key," WDW will perform their anti-club anthem "I Don't Belong in This Club," Bazzi will rock "Paradise," Loud Luxury will have you dancing to "Body," 5SOS have plenty of new singles including "Who Do You Love" and "Easier," and we cannot forget about CNCO's smash "Pretend." My point is, the artists of tomorrow already have staying power and they're prepared to throw the best party in Chicago!

Get your last minute tickets at B96.com/SummerBash!