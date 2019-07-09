7-Eleven is Celebrating Free Slurpee Day This Thursday
Free Slurpee Day = the best day of summer!
This week is July 11th which can only mean one thing: NATIONAL FREE SLURPEE DAY! That's right it's officially the best day of the summer! 7-Eleven is giving away free slurpees all day this Thursday starting at 11am - 7pm!
#TFW your tongue matches your shirt because of a free Slurpee on 7-Eleven Day. 11am to 7pm. 7/11/19. #slurplife #7ElevenDay
Visit your local 7-Eleven to participate in the best holiday and grab your favorite flavor!
You can also receive a coupon for a SECOND FREE SLURPEE if you download the new 7REWARDS app! (Coupons are not valid until July 12th, but still another free slurpee? I'm so in.)
ALSO, if you're feeling just a little on the lazy side, you can get your slurpee delivered through the 7NOW app! Wow, I love 7/11 day!!!