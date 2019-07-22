90210's Shannon Doherty to Pay Tribute to Late Co-Star Luke Perry on 'Riverdale'

By: Erin Creedon

Beverly Hills, 90210star Shannon Doherty is set to guest star on the season 4 premiere of Riverdale in order to pay tribute to her late co-star and television love, Luke Perry.

Perry passed away earlier this year after a stroke at the young age of 52. He played Fred Andrews on the CW's widely successful teen drama, Riverdale.

The news of his untimely death sent shock waves through the entire cast and many others within the industry that had previously worked with Perry.

It was announced on Sunday at the San Diego Comic-Con that the first episode of season 4 would be a stand-alone tribute episode for Perry that will highlight his character's legacy not only as Archie's (KJ Apa) father but as a member of the ensemble.

Executive Producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said at the convention that when creating the tribute he wanted it to be as special as possible, which is why he asked Doherty to have a 'super emotional' role in the episode.

Not only was she one of Perry's long-time friends, but Perry had been hoping for her to make an appearance since the first season.

Specific details of Doherty's character are unknown, but as soon as she read the script, she signed on board for the episode. She expressed that she wanted to be invovled in the tribute in order to help her healing and process life without Perry.

Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones on the series, said filming the tribute episode was very 'cathartic' and needed for the whole cast.

Lily Reinhart, aka Betty Cooper, also expressed that it was therapeutic, while also being a beautiful and touching episode.

The episode titled 'Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam' will air on Wednesday, October 9th on the CW.