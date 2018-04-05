90's Fashion Trends Making a Comeback this Spring

Oh, the 1990's were an interesting time for fashion! I remember rocking the alterna-chick look with Dr. Martin boots, chokers, and flowery boho dresses. Spring hasn't arrived across the country just yet, but we're learning a lot about what fashion trends will be cool when the temperatures begin to rise.

If you were super trendy in the 90's, hopefully you packed away some of your clothes and accessories because the 90's are making a fashion comeback! If you think of the 90's hit movie Clueless and some of the looks Cher Horowitz and her clique wore, you will be right on trend.

So what items do you need to have to be 90's retro cool this Spring?

1. Claw Clips/Banana clips:

2. Layered tank tops over long and short sleeve shirts:

tank tops over t-shirts: annoying. why can't u just pick one shirt to wear. you end up having to do more laundry. pic.twitter.com/wSFXyQbVbZ — gianna (@giannanailea) August 26, 2017

3. Super thick headbands:

The 1990's weren't a horrible time for fashion so I am okay with these trends coming back. Now the 1980's on the otherhand, please no!