Ally Brooke is All About #FemaleEmpowerment

Need some positivity in your life? Check out Ally Brooke's Twitter profile.

The former Fifth Harmony member is a ray of compliments and positivity and that extends to other female artists in the industry like Bebe Rexha.

"We've all been working so hard, and the odds are already against us, you know coming into a very male-dominated world. We've had to go through some stuff, especially like standing up for ourselves," she said adding, "being there for each other, and being able to support one another and me having female friends in the industry, it means so much because you need that support."

Ally Brooke just dropped her second single "Lips Don't Lie" featuring Boogie with a Hoodie.

