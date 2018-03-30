And the Top 5 Most Popular Easter Candies Are...

Easter is a holiday filled with candy for all of us, right? Whenever anyone discusses their favorite Easter candy, it's a polarizing subject. For example: some people love Peeps, others hate them.



Thankfully, we found a "definitive" list ranking the top ten Easter candies by popularity. So, here’s a list of popular Easter candy, ranked from the worst to the best:

5 - Starburst Jelly Beans - Can you ever go wrong with a Starburst? We get this!

4 - Cadbury Creme Egg - Love them or hate them, these are a TRUE staple of the holiday.

3 - Russell Stover Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny - You can't go wrong with chocolate, right?

2 - Cadbury Mini Eggs - Is there an explanation even necessary for this one?

1 - Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs - Of course, simply awesome. Chocolate + Peanut Butter = Easter? TOTALLY.



