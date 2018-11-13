Access Denied: Christina Aguilera Gets Denied From Singing at a Bar

Nope, not this time.

Christina Aguilera was in New Orleans at a bar with some of her crew, and there was a guy on the mic singing. She thought it would be ok to jump on stage and sing; which would have totally been a treat for the people. However, the guy on the mic totally denied her and wasn't willing to give up his spot on the mic. She told the story at her show the next night. When he found out about it, he said he didn't know it was her and that she can come sing with him anytime.

Check out the video below......