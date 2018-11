#Arianators are ready!

Ariana Grande teases the new trailer for her upcoming music video for 'Thank You, Next' Mean Girls style, and it is SPOT ON. Ariana doesn't appear in the trailer yet, but there are some surprising cameos of people you may recognize. Check it out below.....

