Billie Eilish Fashion Line Coming Soon

Billie Eilish can now add fashion designer to her resume.

Today, Uniqlo announced a new line by Billie in collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. The two created Billie's music video for her song You Should See Me In a Crown which got more than 69 million views on YouTube.

Video of Billie Eilish - you should see me in a crown (Official Video By Takashi Murakami)

Although Eilish had to cancel the remaining dates of her latest tour, she's giving fans something else to look forward to. The drop is expected to hit May 25th. Check out the tease for the line below....