Cheating Rumors: Cardi B and Offset SPLIT!

Nooooo......

Cardi B posted a video on her Instagram letting the world know her and Offset are calling it quits. She says they were working on their relationship for some time now, but things just didn't work out. She still has lots of love for him and they remain goof friends and business partners.

Cheating rumors are circulating that Offset is cheating with a female rapper Cuban Doll. A woman claimed that Cardi's husband wanted to have a threesome with Cuban Doll and her friend----and yes, there ARE reciepts. Click here to see the text messages and facetime video proof.

Check out the video below....