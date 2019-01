Demi Lovato celebrated 6 months of sobriety on Friday!

She celebrated by hitting the gym then heading home for a surprise cake with a message from her team. The cake read, "HAPPY 6 MO WE ARE SO F***ING PROUD OF YOU."

She's been going strong since her near-fatal overdose in July. She is back in L.A. and dating her sober companion Henry Levy.

Congrats girl, keep it up!