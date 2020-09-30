Demi Lovato Drops New Song 'Still Have Me' Following Breakup From Max Ehrich
September 30, 2020
After ending her engagement with Max Ehrich, Demi is making her split vocal.
She surprised fans with a new song Still Have Me.
“I’m a mess and I’m still broken / But I’m finding my way back / And it feels like someone’s stolen / All the light I ever had,” she sings in the first verse of the ballad. “Like the world disappeared / And I’m laying right here / While the silence is piercing / And it hurts to breathe.”