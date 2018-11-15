Demi Lovato Gets New Phone Number After Leaving Rehab

New Phone, Who Dis

Demi Lovato as a new phone number! This is another step in her fight to start over. 

On Tuesday, Lovato posted on her Insta Story telling her friends to DM her for her new number. #Lovatics took this as an invite to DM the singer in hopes of getting her number. She got rid of her old number and only gave it to close family and friends in order to eliminate any negative people out of her life. 

Proud of you Demi, continue to get better! 

 

 

 

