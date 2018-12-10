Demi Lovato Seen Kissing New Boo

Sealed with a kiss

December 10, 2018
Angela Domino
Demi Lovato performs at American Airlines Arena

Features

Since leaving rehab recently, Demi Lovato seems very happy and healthy. 

She's sparked relationship rumors with designer Henry Levy after being spotted on multiple dates. Surces say he is serving as her sober companion, but it seems they are pretty serious since they sealed the night with a kiss. Check out the pics below.....

 

 

Demi Lovato
Henry Levy
relationship