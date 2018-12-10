Demi Lovato Seen Kissing New Boo
Sealed with a kiss
December 10, 2018
Since leaving rehab recently, Demi Lovato seems very happy and healthy.
She's sparked relationship rumors with designer Henry Levy after being spotted on multiple dates. Surces say he is serving as her sober companion, but it seems they are pretty serious since they sealed the night with a kiss. Check out the pics below.....
Demi Lovato out with Henry in Malibu, CA - December 8th pic.twitter.com/3yRr3HTsXT— Demi Lovato News (@lovatonewshq_) December 9, 2018