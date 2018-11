Drake Performs 'Sicko Mode' With Travis Scott at 'Astroworld' Tour

Travis Scott's Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour is clearly the place to be for hip hop fans.

Drake seems to think so too because he joined Travis Scott on stage in Miami to perform 'Sicko Mode'. Check out the fan captured videos below...

Travis Scott brought Drake out for Sicko Mode tonight in Miami. #ASTROWORLDTour pic.twitter.com/1B3uyakWUE — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) November 12, 2018

Travis Scott brought Drake out for Sicko Mode tonight in Miami. #ASTROWORLDTour (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/GT6if2QtY2 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) November 12, 2018

