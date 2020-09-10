Halsey Is Headed To The Big Screen For New TV Series

The two have another project with Sydney following her 'Graveyard' music video.

Halsey is making her acting debut in a new series called "The Player's Table" & will also produce the series. The series is based on author Jessica Goodman's novel They Wish They Were Us. The duo first met when they teamed for Halsey's music video for "Graveyard." The duo hit it off and Sweeney sent her the project, hoping that they'd work together again on it.