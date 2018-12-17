Jennifer Lopez Admits to "Hooking Up" in Her Trailer
Who was the lucky guy?
December 17, 2018
Jennifer Lopez made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen while promoting her lastest film "Second Act". Her good friend Leah Remini who is her co-star in the film also joined her.
Andy always has fun games for the guests to play, and this time it was "Never Have I Ever- Hollywood Edition". Jlo admits to writting lines on her hands to help her remember, catching people lip-sync, and even telling her friends their movies are good even when they're not. The best thing she admitted to was hooking up in her trailer.
“I’ve done 40-something movies, I live in the trailer!” Lopez explained, which Remini then supported. “You gotta do it, you gotta get it in when you can,” her loyal friend said.
Check it out below.....