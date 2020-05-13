Katy Perry Announces New Album Drop With Help From Amazon's Alexa

Looks like the cat's out the bag!

The #KatyCats have waited long enough. Katy Perry announced her sixth album TODAY!

In the clip, you can hear someone saying " Katy asked me to let you know that her new album will be released on August 14."

The lead single is expected to drop THIS FRIDAY (May 15) titled Daisies. This will be the singer's first full album in three years following her 2017 one titled Witness.

Check out the reveal below......