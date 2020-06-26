Kelly Clarkson & Demi Lovato Discuss Depression and The Struggle To Be Positive All The Time

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about mental health & depression.

Singer, Demi Lovato, was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Kelly praised Lovato for being so open about mental health and her struggles.

"I love how open you are about mental health because I have similar issues," Clarkson said. "I've suffered from depression."

She continued by saying it's not always easy being open and honest about mental health especially in the "creative world".

"You’ve been kind of trained to, like, just keep going and you can handle it," she said. "Especially as a woman, it’s like, 'Don’t let ’em see you sweat.' "

