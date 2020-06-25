Lady Gaga Wants Fans To Create Original 'Chromatica' Artwork In New Competition

Lady Gaga is calling all her little Monsters to create original digital artwork for 'Chromatica'.

She teamed up with Adobe, and Gaga has now asked her Little Monsters to get creative with their own interpretations of the Chromatica planet.

“My fans have consistently shown their love and creativity through their art over the years, and always make me feel so happy and understood,” Gaga said. “I can’t wait to see what Chromatica means to them.”

Enter @LadyGaga’s world of Chromatica and show us what it looks like to you. Create a design using your favorite Adobe apps and share it using #LadyGagaxAdobe to enter the contest: https://t.co/7T0GXSCC9S pic.twitter.com/YRsSr3GFqU — Adobe (@Adobe) June 24, 2020

One winning fan will be awarded a $10,000 cash prize, a high-quality signed print of their piece, and a 12-month Adobe All-Apps Creative Cloud Subscription. Nine runners-up will be sent $400, a signed Gaga poster, and a three-month Adobe subscription.

For all the information, click here.