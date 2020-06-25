Lady Gaga Wants Fans To Create Original 'Chromatica' Artwork In New Competition

Lady Gaga is calling all her little Monsters to create original digital artwork for 'Chromatica'.

She teamed up with Adobe, and Gaga has now asked her Little Monsters to get creative with their own interpretations of the Chromatica planet. 

“My fans have consistently shown their love and creativity through their art over the years, and always make me feel so happy and understood,” Gaga said. “I can’t wait to see what Chromatica means to them.”

One winning fan will be awarded a $10,000  cash prize, a high-quality signed print of their piece, and a 12-month Adobe All-Apps Creative Cloud Subscription. Nine runners-up will be sent $400, a signed Gaga poster, and a three-month Adobe subscription.

For all the information, click here

