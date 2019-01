Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper surprised fans as they sang their hit 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born.

During the show, she said, "So I’m going to be a little chancey… Yo Bradley, you wanna come up and do this one?"

The song is nomminated for Best Original Song at this year's Academy Awards. A Star Is Born is nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Actor for Cooper and Best Actress for Lady Gaga.