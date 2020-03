Lady Gaga announced her The Chromatic Ball Tour, and we know her #LittleMontsters are READY!

She will be coming to Chicago on August 14th and performing at Wrigley Field- home of the Chicago Cubs.

LADY GAGA THE CHROMATICA BALL A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Mar 5, 2020 at 1:01am PST

Tickets go on sale March 16 and can be purchased here.