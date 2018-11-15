Lady Gaga Surprises California Evacuees With Pizza and Gift Cards
November 15, 2018
The "A Star Is Born" actress dedicated her time by bringing a stack of pizza, coffee, and gift cards to a shelter that is housing wildfire evacuees.
In honor of "World Kindness Day", she posted a picture of herself with the pizza before heading into the shelter.
She posted a Twitter video, "Today is my favorite day of the year — it's World Kindness Day. I encourage you all to do one act of kindness, even if it's for yourself."
A young Lady stopped by the Palisades shelter to cheer up the residents as took a pic. So much fun! #LadyGaGa
It’s my favorite day of the year #WorldKindessDay and the day’s not over. It’s never too late to #BeKind. pic.twitter.com/HiAEbiAJk3— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 14, 2018
