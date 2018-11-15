Lady Gaga Surprises California Evacuees With Pizza and Gift Cards

November 15, 2018
Angela Domino
Lady Gaga performs Joanne / Million Reasons during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

The "A Star Is Born" actress dedicated her time by bringing a stack of pizza, coffee, and gift cards to a shelter that is housing wildfire evacuees. 

In honor of "World Kindness Day", she posted a picture of herself with the pizza before heading into the shelter. 

She posted a Twitter video, "Today is my favorite day of the year — it's World Kindness Day. I encourage you all to do one act of kindness, even if it's for yourself." 

A young Lady stopped by the Palisades shelter to cheer up the residents as took a pic. So much fun! #LadyGaGa

A post shared by Mack Dugger (@iamduggernaught) on

Amazing! 

