Lady Gaga Surprises California Evacuees With Pizza and Gift Cards

The "A Star Is Born" actress dedicated her time by bringing a stack of pizza, coffee, and gift cards to a shelter that is housing wildfire evacuees.

In honor of "World Kindness Day", she posted a picture of herself with the pizza before heading into the shelter.

She posted a Twitter video, "Today is my favorite day of the year — it's World Kindness Day. I encourage you all to do one act of kindness, even if it's for yourself."

It’s my favorite day of the year #WorldKindessDay and the day’s not over. It’s never too late to #BeKind. pic.twitter.com/HiAEbiAJk3 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 14, 2018

