Live Nation Creates Relief Fund To Crew Members Through "Crew Nation"

Crew Nation is a fund that will help the critical workers that they rely on to help us produce our shows. Through donations and the purchase of Crew Nation gear, they are raising these funds (Live Nation will match all donations dollar for dollar up to $10 million) and will distribute them to vetted applicants to ensure it goes to those that are most impacted by their not being shows in the region.

Crew members are the backbone of the live music industry. Live shows would not be possible without these incredible people behind the scenes of each and every concert. When we see shows at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park, there are a ton of behind the scenes people that help make every show go off without a hitch. We can help them out right now. Live Nation is extending a helping hand to those workers who need it the most by creating the Crew Nation Fund. Live Nation will match all donations dollar for dollar, up to $10 million. Click here to donate or buy merch to support the cause now.