Is Mariah Carey Canceling Thanksgiving?

Fans were freaking out yesterday when reading a tweet from Mariah Carey that said Thanksgiving is Cancelled!

THANKSGIVING IS CANCELLED — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020

Following that tweet, there were a few more questionable ones. After speculations that the singer might have been hacked, she returned to Twitter to ensure people she was NOT canceling Thanksgiving, and instead giving fans a sneak peek at some of the chapter titles for her new memoir dropping next week.

C’mon, I could never cancel Thanksgiving -- I just wanted to share a few chapter titles from my memoir ----#TMOMC https://t.co/zvnLDjLn5r https://t.co/9zVq9TlAaj — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020

The memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, will be released September 29th and will follow her journey from the beginning of stardom to where she is today and everything in between.

Click here to pre-order.