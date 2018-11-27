Miley Cyrus Is Back & Teasing New Music

Just a while after "Saturday Night Live" announced their December guests, Miley being one of them, she posted on Instagram a tease of a new song.

The video is a disco ball shaped like a heart that appears to be broken. She tagged producer Mark Ronson, and he later shared the same video with the caption "the heartbreak era is coming….sooner than u think #featuringwho?".

11/29 -- @iammarkronson A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 26, 2018 at 7:08am PST

Not 100% sure what or who is breaking her heart, but we're ready for some new Miley!