Miley Cyrus & Shawn Mendes Teaming Up For New Single
These two great minds think alike!
February 7, 2019
Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes are cooking up something good for us, and we are SUPER excited about it!
Fans knew something was in theworks after Miley posted a photo on Instagram posing with Shawn Mendes' guitar and some of his equipment.
Gram Gram rehearsals! Performing this Sunday at the @recordingacademy !
Could we expect a collab at the Grammys?
Are they working on a new song together?
Two powerhouses on one track is going to be epic.