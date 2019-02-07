Miley Cyrus & Shawn Mendes Teaming Up For New Single

These two great minds think alike!

February 7, 2019
Angela Domino
Categories: 
Features

Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes are cooking up something good for us, and we are SUPER excited about it! 

Fans knew something was in theworks after Miley posted a photo on Instagram posing with Shawn Mendes' guitar and some of his equipment.

Gram Gram rehearsals! Performing this Sunday at the @recordingacademy !

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Could we expect a collab at the Grammys? 

Are they working on a new song together? 

Two powerhouses on one track is going to be epic. 

Tags: 
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Grammys
collab

School, Church & Daycare Closings