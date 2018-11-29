New Ariana Grande Docuseries Coming Soon

Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries

November 29, 2018
Angela Domino
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Ariana Grande performs at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

#Arianators rejoice! 

Ariana is giving fans an exclusive behind the scenes look at her career including the making of her latest album "Sweetener" and never before scene footage of her Dangerous Woman Tour. 

Her latest personal experiences such as her break up with Pete and the death of Mac Miller will not be the focus of this docuseries; instead, it will focus on her personal life between the period of her Dangerous Woman Tour and the creation of "Sweetener". The first episode debuts Nov. 29 on her Youtube channel. Check out the trailer below........

 

