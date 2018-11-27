Shoppers Behaving Badly

Complete madness!

Black Friday deals bring out the wild side in people. This year, Black Friday shoppers lost their minds over the deals that were in stores. There was screaming, running, jumping, flying over counters, and even people getting trampled on. Check out some of the insane highlights from this weekend's madness.

Video of Black Friday Madness Caught on Camera

Video of Shoppers get rowdy at Chattanooga Victoria&#039;s Secret for Black Friday

Black Friday has turned into a week long thing. The sales have been out there since last week even before Thanksgiving & continue to carry on after the holiday.

Stay safe out there!